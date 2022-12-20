PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
