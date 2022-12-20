Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 398,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 685.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 834,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.



