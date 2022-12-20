PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $17.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.