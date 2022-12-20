Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of FENG opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%.
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
