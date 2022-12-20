POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

PNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

PNT opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $675.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.13. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,473 shares of company stock worth $229,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,222 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $34,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 426,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,692,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

