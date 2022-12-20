PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,632,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

