Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PINC opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Premier by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.