Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Profile



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

