Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $213,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PRU opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

