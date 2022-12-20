Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By William Blair

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.65. Vroom has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

