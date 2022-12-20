Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.31.

Shares of LII opened at $244.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

