Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aspen Group, Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Aspen Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aspen Group stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

