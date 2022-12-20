Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
QIPT opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
