Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

QIPT opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 304.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 783.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

