Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 371,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $328.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

