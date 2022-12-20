Range Financial Group LLC Sells 610 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

