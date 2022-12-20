Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Jim Mullen Sells 320,926 Shares of Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Jim Mullen sold 320,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.20), for a total value of £317,716.74 ($385,953.28).

Reach Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Reach plc has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 293 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.04 million and a PE ratio of 440.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on shares of Reach in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

Featured Articles

