Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Cut by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 2.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 42.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,805 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

O stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.