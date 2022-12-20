Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.