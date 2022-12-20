Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.