Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barnes Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on B. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Barnes Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of B opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elijah Kent Barnes purchased 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,910,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

