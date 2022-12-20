Research Analysts Set Expectations for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied DNA Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APDN. StockNews.com cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $15.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

