Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,062,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

