Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:RVP opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.60.
About Retractable Technologies
