Reviewing Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Lument Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.63 million 5.26 -$13.05 million N/A N/A Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.71 $10.53 million $0.20 9.40

Volatility and Risk

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.18, suggesting that its stock price is 1,218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highlands REIT and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -28.19% -3.53% -2.73% Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09%

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

