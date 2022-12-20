Reviewing ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONE Bio and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.65 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -2.50

Profitability

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

This table compares ONE Bio and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ONE Bio and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 682.61%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats ONE Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

