Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives $240.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($255.32) to €265.00 ($281.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 8.3 %

Rheinmetall stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

