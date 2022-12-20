Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. Rite Aid has set its FY23 guidance at ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid Trading Down 4.4 %

RAD stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 50.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 991,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 330,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 25.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.