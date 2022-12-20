Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

