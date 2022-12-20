ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

