Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,012 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

ROP opened at $423.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.01 and its 200-day moving average is $406.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

