RXO, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:RXO)

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RXO in a report released on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RXO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RXO. Bank of America started coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

