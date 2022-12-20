Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 441.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

CRM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 460.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.89 and a 52 week high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.