Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.