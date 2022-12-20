Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

