Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $891,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

