Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen Price Performance

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,290. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

