Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

