Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 222,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 48,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 335,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 182,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.