Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 11.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

