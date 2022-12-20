Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36.

