Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

