Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

