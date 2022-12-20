Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $7.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.39. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.