Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Innospec Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Innospec in a report released on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IOSP opened at $104.78 on Monday. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

