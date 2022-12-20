Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Drops By 10.1%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 586,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ACTG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Trading Down 2.2 %

ACTG opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.42. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 89.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

