Short Interest in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Declines By 10.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 259,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Alector Price Performance

Alector stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $731.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. Equities analysts expect that Alector will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

