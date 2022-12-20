Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 9.3%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 813,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.61. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

