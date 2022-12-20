Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 9.3%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 813,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APRE stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.61. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.44.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
