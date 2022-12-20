Short Interest in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Declines By 12.5%

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 933,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ASGN to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

