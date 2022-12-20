Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Declines By 13.0%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cars.com Stock Down 3.2 %

CARS stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

