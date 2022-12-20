Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declines By 12.6%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,700 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 676,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 24.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.68) to €19.00 ($20.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

E opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.